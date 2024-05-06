All updates are complete!

**

After a long patch, One Drop is complete!

As of today, you will be able to enjoy all the content within One Drop.

In the future, there will be no updates to proceed except for some story improvements and bug fixes.

UI/UX improvement

The image in the text box shown in the NPC and Conversation has been modified.

The image on the Tip has been modified slightly.

The image in the menu has been modified.

The image output when acquiring collection items scattered throughout the map has been modified.

Fixed a phenomenon where some of the UIs did not close by clicking.

The image on the clear screen has been modified.

Cloud background added.

The background color has been changed.

Several environmental sounds have been added.

- A mini-map has been added.

- Scoreboard added.

Game play improvement