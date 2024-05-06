All updates are complete!

**
After a long patch, One Drop is complete!
**
As of today, you will be able to enjoy all the content within One Drop.
In the future, there will be no updates to proceed except for some story improvements and bug fixes.
UI/UX improvement
- The image in the text box shown in the NPC and Conversation has been modified.
- The image on the Tip has been modified slightly.
- The image in the menu has been modified.
- The image output when acquiring collection items scattered throughout the map has been modified.
- Fixed a phenomenon where some of the UIs did not close by clicking.
- The image on the clear screen has been modified.
- Cloud background added.
- The background color has been changed.
- Several environmental sounds have been added.
- A mini-map has been added.
- Scoreboard added.
Game play improvement
- I modified some of the difficult sections near the summit to make it easier to get there.
- The rocking legs are now more irregular and move more naturally.
- The speed of movement on the ground has increased by 5%.
- You can fly without having to take your mouse to the center of the character anymore.
- Hard mode has been added. (However, you have to release the hard mode first to play it.)
Changed files in this update