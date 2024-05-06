 Skip to content

Critical Upload Playtest update for 6 May 2024

0.0.61alpha notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14279585 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 16:09:31 UTC by Wendy

fixed weird spinning bug when big alien eats sometimes
changed teleport of jumping aliens to just really fast speed
added ability to hold mouse1 (for those suffering from RSI)

