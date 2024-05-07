New Map! - 07/05/2024

Hey all! A new update is out now with a brand new official map, Islands! This map was designed by a player called Arcrine for the 1st official workshop map competition. Let me know what you guys think! Be sure to join the Discord if you want to participate in future competitions (the link can be found in game)

Alongside this new map I added a few other things:

Join/leave messages

KDA's stay when you leave and rejoin a match now

I also fixed a few things: