Grapples Galore update for 7 May 2024

New Map! - 07/05/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14279570 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 07:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all! A new update is out now with a brand new official map, Islands! This map was designed by a player called Arcrine for the 1st official workshop map competition. Let me know what you guys think! Be sure to join the Discord if you want to participate in future competitions (the link can be found in game)

Alongside this new map I added a few other things:

  • Join/leave messages
  • KDA's stay when you leave and rejoin a match now

I also fixed a few things:

  • Fixed burst rifle acheivement
  • Fixed machete hitbox
  • Fixed bounty sound effect bug
  • Fixed railgun charge bug when picking up weapons
  • Updated Russian translations

