PFS Update 9

Fixes and Features:

Cannons are now useable

Added more stuff to TDMer Island (Will add more at some point)

Custom pants colouring

Made aiming down sight feel more consistant

Made bullet impact effects

Increased the knockback for the blunderbomb

Made the hipfire inaccuracy more consistant

Fixed when you first killed someone and it added 2 to the score

Made an option to disable the fov change when aiming down sight

I did a good amount of testing and it seemed all good to me but there could probably also be a few bugs that i don't know about especially with the cannons so if you encounter any make sure to post it either under here or on the discord