PFS Update 9

Fixes and Features:
- Cannons are now useable
- Added more stuff to TDMer Island (Will add more at some point)
- Custom pants colouring
- Made aiming down sight feel more consistant
- Made bullet impact effects
- Increased the knockback for the blunderbomb
- Made the hipfire inaccuracy more consistant
- Fixed when you first killed someone and it added 2 to the score
- Made an option to disable the fov change when aiming down sight
I did a good amount of testing and it seemed all good to me but there could probably also be a few bugs that i don't know about especially with the cannons so if you encounter any make sure to post it either under here or on the discord
