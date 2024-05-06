 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pirate Fighting Simulator update for 6 May 2024

PFS Update 9

Share · View all patches · Build 14279563 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 16:46:23 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes and Features:

  • Cannons are now useable
  • Added more stuff to TDMer Island (Will add more at some point)
  • Custom pants colouring
  • Made aiming down sight feel more consistant
  • Made bullet impact effects
  • Increased the knockback for the blunderbomb
  • Made the hipfire inaccuracy more consistant
  • Fixed when you first killed someone and it added 2 to the score
  • Made an option to disable the fov change when aiming down sight

I did a good amount of testing and it seemed all good to me but there could probably also be a few bugs that i don't know about especially with the cannons so if you encounter any make sure to post it either under here or on the discord

Changed files in this update

Depot 2186401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link