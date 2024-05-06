 Skip to content

Allegiance Server update for 6 May 2024

Weedman brings us AC_14!

Share · View all patches · Build 14279560 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 16:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change notes:

Tactical:
Economics change:
Supremacy has reduced cost for all the parts (2500 generally) to outfit
Tactical will now somewhat mirror this at 3500 instead of 5000 per part
Expansion will remain 5000 since they have less parts to buy to outfit

Cost = 3300 (from 5000)
EW Gauss Gun
LT Sig Cloak
Solar Inverter
Combat Drone 2/3
Emp Mine 1/2
Sniper Rifle 1/2
Stl Galv
Utl Cannon 2/3
Hunter 2/3
Killer 1/2
Ion Blaster
Sig Cloak 2/3
SRP Killer 1/2
Tower SC Drone

TF:
Correct "rain" fig model for Fighter Bomber

Accel = 0.95 (was 0.9, and before that was 1.025)
Ripcord = 1.1 (was 0.9, and before that was 1.3)

TF was heavily nerfed so let's try them with the PlasGen nerf they do not
shoot down missiles. PWRange restored to 1.0

Dreg:
Use new "quiz" fig model for Fighter Bomber

Aleph Resonator = 10 second delay (from 15 second delay)

Omicron:

Lt Carrier available cost = 3000, speed = 50, HP = 1800, energy = 2000, energy recharge = 60

Miner 1/4 (Cost = 2000)
Miner 1/4 (Cost = 2000)
Total of 8 Miners

Miner HP = 960 (standard 1200) 80mps, sig1
Enh Miner HP = 1200 (standard 1600) 90 mps, sig 0.75
Adv Miner HP = 1500 (standard 2000) 100 mps, sig 0.5

Starting ship = Scout + Fighter.

Ship Hull = 1
Ship Shield = 1
Miners capacity = 0.35
He3 Speed = 1
He3 Yield = 1.2

Revert to free ships with Tech Base. Tech base 5 minutes build time.
Sup/Exp/Tac/Sy constructor cost = 10,000 credits.

Upgrade Sup/Exp/Tac cost = 24,000 credits.
Upgrade Garrison cost = 8,000 credits.

PW Hammer 1 DT Burst = 0.25 to match sound
PW Hammer 2 DT Burst = 0.25 to match sound
PW Hammer 3 DT Burst = 0.25 to match sound

PW Hammer 1/2/3 Ammo per shot = 8/7/6

PW Hammer 1 projectile = 13 damage / shot (lifespan 5 seconds)
PW Hammer 2 projectile = 14 damage / shot (lifespan 5 seconds)
PW Hammer 3 projectile = 15 damage / shot (lifespan 5 seconds)

Shipyard: Lt Class available upon building SY.

Remove SRM EMP research from Omicron. HTT uses 1 PW Hammer.
Add pre/def 167 to other factions for SRM EMP research.

Add Tower Drone model for AC and SC drones.

Reduce geometry detail hitboxes:

Omicron (every ship and base)
Dreg Carrier + new texture
TF Carrier
TF Outpost
TF Refinery
TF Scout
TF SF
Draconium Constructor
Draconium Miner
Draconium HTT
Draconium Pod
GT Tactical
Valkyrie Pod

