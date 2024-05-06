Weedman brings us AC_14!

Share · View all patches · Build 14279560 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 16:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Change notes:

Tactical:

Economics change:

Supremacy has reduced cost for all the parts (2500 generally) to outfit

Tactical will now somewhat mirror this at 3500 instead of 5000 per part

Expansion will remain 5000 since they have less parts to buy to outfit

Cost = 3300 (from 5000)

EW Gauss Gun

LT Sig Cloak

Solar Inverter

Combat Drone 2/3

Emp Mine 1/2

Sniper Rifle 1/2

Stl Galv

Utl Cannon 2/3

Hunter 2/3

Killer 1/2

Ion Blaster

Sig Cloak 2/3

SRP Killer 1/2

Tower SC Drone

TF:

Correct "rain" fig model for Fighter Bomber

Accel = 0.95 (was 0.9, and before that was 1.025)

Ripcord = 1.1 (was 0.9, and before that was 1.3)

TF was heavily nerfed so let's try them with the PlasGen nerf they do not

shoot down missiles. PWRange restored to 1.0

Dreg:

Use new "quiz" fig model for Fighter Bomber

Aleph Resonator = 10 second delay (from 15 second delay)

Omicron:

Lt Carrier available cost = 3000, speed = 50, HP = 1800, energy = 2000, energy recharge = 60

Miner 1/4 (Cost = 2000)

Miner 1/4 (Cost = 2000)

Total of 8 Miners

Miner HP = 960 (standard 1200) 80mps, sig1

Enh Miner HP = 1200 (standard 1600) 90 mps, sig 0.75

Adv Miner HP = 1500 (standard 2000) 100 mps, sig 0.5

Starting ship = Scout + Fighter.

Ship Hull = 1

Ship Shield = 1

Miners capacity = 0.35

He3 Speed = 1

He3 Yield = 1.2

Revert to free ships with Tech Base. Tech base 5 minutes build time.

Sup/Exp/Tac/Sy constructor cost = 10,000 credits.

Upgrade Sup/Exp/Tac cost = 24,000 credits.

Upgrade Garrison cost = 8,000 credits.

PW Hammer 1 DT Burst = 0.25 to match sound

PW Hammer 2 DT Burst = 0.25 to match sound

PW Hammer 3 DT Burst = 0.25 to match sound

PW Hammer 1/2/3 Ammo per shot = 8/7/6

PW Hammer 1 projectile = 13 damage / shot (lifespan 5 seconds)

PW Hammer 2 projectile = 14 damage / shot (lifespan 5 seconds)

PW Hammer 3 projectile = 15 damage / shot (lifespan 5 seconds)

Shipyard: Lt Class available upon building SY.

Remove SRM EMP research from Omicron. HTT uses 1 PW Hammer.

Add pre/def 167 to other factions for SRM EMP research.

Add Tower Drone model for AC and SC drones.

Reduce geometry detail hitboxes:

Omicron (every ship and base)

Dreg Carrier + new texture

TF Carrier

TF Outpost

TF Refinery

TF Scout

TF SF

Draconium Constructor

Draconium Miner

Draconium HTT

Draconium Pod

GT Tactical

Valkyrie Pod