Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 6 May 2024

Combat rework bugfixes

Build 14279515 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 16:09:17 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bugs for skills:
-'Feeling Lucky' upgrade
-'Tank with Stomach': Quality of Life improvement to not trigger at full health
-'Hunter Cooking' passive
-'Summoner'

-Fixed bug with Mastery game tip mentioning 3 masteries.
-Fixed bug with attribute-skill scaling.
-Fixed bug with animal slot.

-Mastery button remains visible even after reaching level 25.
-Player can enable 4 extra spell slots in game settings.
-Food game tip now also shows a video of how to use food and potions.

