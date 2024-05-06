Combat rework bugfixes

Fixed bugs for skills:
-'Feeling Lucky' upgrade
-'Tank with Stomach': Quality of Life improvement to not trigger at full health
-'Hunter Cooking' passive
-'Summoner'
-Fixed bug with Mastery game tip mentioning 3 masteries.
-Fixed bug with attribute-skill scaling.
-Fixed bug with animal slot.
-Mastery button remains visible even after reaching level 25.
-Player can enable 4 extra spell slots in game settings.
-Food game tip now also shows a video of how to use food and potions.
Changed files in this update