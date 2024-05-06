Combat rework bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14279515 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 16:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Fixed bugs for skills:

-'Feeling Lucky' upgrade

-'Tank with Stomach': Quality of Life improvement to not trigger at full health

-'Hunter Cooking' passive

-'Summoner'

-Fixed bug with Mastery game tip mentioning 3 masteries.

-Fixed bug with attribute-skill scaling.

-Fixed bug with animal slot.

-Mastery button remains visible even after reaching level 25.

-Player can enable 4 extra spell slots in game settings.

-Food game tip now also shows a video of how to use food and potions.