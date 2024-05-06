 Skip to content

Watch Your Ass update for 6 May 2024

New Super Version 2.0

Build 14279490 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 15:26:19 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a more simplified version of the game! Now it will be much easier for you to complete it, but you will also get great pleasure from the gameplay. An excellent gift for all connoisseurs of parody horrors that are easy and enjoyable.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2871861
  • Loading history…
