Open Mod 2024.2.11 [6-May-2024]

Fixes:
-fixed a game-breaking issue where if the player had DLSS selected as upscaling filter the game would not boot up anymore due to errors in the DLSS scripts. DLSS has been removed temporarily until we fix it
Added/Changed:
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixes:
-fixed a game-breaking issue where if the player had DLSS selected as upscaling filter the game would not boot up anymore due to errors in the DLSS scripts. DLSS has been removed temporarily until we fix it
Added/Changed:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update