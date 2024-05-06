Open Mod 2024.2.11 [6-May-2024]

 Skip to content

Mod update for 6 May 2024

Mod 2024.2.11 [6-May-2024]

Build 14279481

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

-fixed a game-breaking issue where if the player had DLSS selected as upscaling filter the game would not boot up anymore due to errors in the DLSS scripts. DLSS has been removed temporarily until we fix it

Added/Changed:

