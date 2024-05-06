SMALL UPDATE / PATCH NOTES

Thanks everyone for your awesome feedback on Discord, Steam discussions, and reviews, and for reporting those pesky bugs! Based on your suggestions, we've made our first urgent update in the Early Access phase. We're committed to continuing improvements throughout Early Access. Here are the changes that came with update
- Fixed the auto language switching issue
- Button animations enhanced
- Crashed issues addressed
- Russian language added
- Font errors fixed
- Fixed the issue with the ball hanging in the air
- Improved animations in the park
- Performance optimizations made
- Added start the game in windowed mode when first launched
Have fun!
