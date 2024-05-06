 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Topac Battle update for 6 May 2024

SMALL UPDATE / PATCH NOTES

Share · View all patches · Build 14279448 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 16:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks everyone for your awesome feedback on Discord, Steam discussions, and reviews, and for reporting those pesky bugs! Based on your suggestions, we've made our first urgent update in the Early Access phase. We're committed to continuing improvements throughout Early Access. Here are the changes that came with update

  • Fixed the auto language switching issue
  • Button animations enhanced
  • Crashed issues addressed
  • Russian language added
  • Font errors fixed
  • Fixed the issue with the ball hanging in the air
  • Improved animations in the park
  • Performance optimizations made
  • Added start the game in windowed mode when first launched

Have fun!

Don't forget to join Discord
https://discord.gg/QXu6maDn

Changed files in this update

Depot 2839421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link