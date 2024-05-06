SMALL UPDATE / PATCH NOTES

Thanks everyone for your awesome feedback on Discord, Steam discussions, and reviews, and for reporting those pesky bugs! Based on your suggestions, we've made our first urgent update in the Early Access phase. We're committed to continuing improvements throughout Early Access. Here are the changes that came with update

Fixed the auto language switching issue

Button animations enhanced

Crashed issues addressed

Russian language added

Font errors fixed

Fixed the issue with the ball hanging in the air

Improved animations in the park

Performance optimizations made

Added start the game in windowed mode when first launched



Have fun!

Don't forget to join Discord

https://discord.gg/QXu6maDn