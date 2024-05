Share · View all patches · Build 14279435 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 16:09:33 UTC by Wendy

reworked the old lobby system so now after an image is complete, it should loop around to a new lobby state?

so theres less downtime getting everyone back in

if this has caused any problems pls let me know

hopefully it holds up

will be testing as much as i can before launch because a lot changed and im nervous it might have broken some things that arent immediately obvious.