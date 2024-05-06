Been working hard searching for fixes for various bugs and implementing player feedback. Now that my bug list is empty again, I wanted to push a small patch for you all!

Bug fixes:

Launching towards a sticky platform that is very close to the player would cause you to bounce off. This should no longer happen, unless you launch towards the platform you are stuck to.

Sometimes the aiming arrow would not display. For example, if you started your launch too early before bouncing. There is now an additional check in place to make sure it shows up.

The mouse cursor trail is less jumpy and distracting between loading screens.

When you change languages, the pause menu now gets translated along with the rest of the game.

The timer should now display in the correct location on aspect ratios other than 16:9.

Resuming the game from the settings menu by pressing escape is no longer possible. It now quits the settings menu first as this was confusing.

I also increased the view distance in look mode, after some feedback from players. You are all right, and deserve to be able to see further :)