Quest Master's Realm update for 6 May 2024

2.4.2 : auto-dismantle + higher tier harurc.

6 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

can now set to auto dismantle common and/or uncommon loots.
(separate setting for each skillset)

rare + epic harurc unleashed.

dungeon lighting improvements.

