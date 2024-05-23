New Partner Announcement: LS Airport Services

Share · View all patches · Build 14279266 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 10:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Ground Handlers,

We have exciting news for you! LS Airport Services has joined our list of partners.

As one of the largest ground-handling companies in Poland, LS Airport Services provides a wide range of services on the apron. Their mission is to consistently meet passengers' needs with the highest quality standards.

Starting today, you can represent LS Airport Services in AirportSim and we are delighted about this partnership. We’ve greatly increased the games’ realism, especially at Warsaw Chopin Airport, one of the airports operated by LS Airport Services.

We look forward to seeing your screenshots, and stay tuned for more significant news coming soon!