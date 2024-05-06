Update, Version 20240506

English

############Content###############

[Samujier]New Location: Eternal Staff Estate (Still Working in Progress)

[Tileset]Added a new tileset for your pocket dimension: Eternal Staff Estate

[Samujier]The House of the 20th now also uses the tileset of Eternal Staff Estate.

[Eternal Staff Estate]Some short story content will play when you enter this location for the first time. There are additional dialogs if you bring an undead or demon pet with you.

[Eternal Staff Estate]Added a front desk NPC that can tell you some basic information about this organization.

[Butterfly]Once you have visited the Eternal Staff Estate, you can teleport there.

简体中文

##########Content#################

【萨姆吉尔】新地点：永恒之杖公馆（仍然在施工中）

【图块】加入了一个可以在口袋空间中使用的图块：永恒之杖公馆

【萨姆吉尔】第20号房现在同样使用永恒之杖公馆的图块。

【永恒之杖公馆】首次进入时会有一段简短的剧情自动播放。如果你带着一只亡灵或者恶魔宠物的话，会有额外的对话。

【永恒之杖公馆】加入了一个前台NPC，可以提供一些关于这个组织的基本信息。

【蝴蝶之翼】在你首次访问过永恒之杖公馆后，你可以传送到那里。

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场

https://controlc.com/43e6fbc8

https://pastelink.net/jybskiou