Update, Version 20240506

English
[Samujier]New Location: Eternal Staff Estate (Still Working in Progress)
[Tileset]Added a new tileset for your pocket dimension: Eternal Staff Estate
[Samujier]The House of the 20th now also uses the tileset of Eternal Staff Estate.
[Eternal Staff Estate]Some short story content will play when you enter this location for the first time. There are additional dialogs if you bring an undead or demon pet with you.
[Eternal Staff Estate]Added a front desk NPC that can tell you some basic information about this organization.
[Butterfly]Once you have visited the Eternal Staff Estate, you can teleport there.
简体中文
【萨姆吉尔】新地点：永恒之杖公馆（仍然在施工中）
【图块】加入了一个可以在口袋空间中使用的图块：永恒之杖公馆
【萨姆吉尔】第20号房现在同样使用永恒之杖公馆的图块。
【永恒之杖公馆】首次进入时会有一段简短的剧情自动播放。如果你带着一只亡灵或者恶魔宠物的话，会有额外的对话。
【永恒之杖公馆】加入了一个前台NPC，可以提供一些关于这个组织的基本信息。
【蝴蝶之翼】在你首次访问过永恒之杖公馆后，你可以传送到那里。
