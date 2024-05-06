 Skip to content

MAJOR Waste Walkers update for 6 May 2024

5/6/24 - Waste Walkers Community Update 2.2.4! (Custom Face System!!!)

Share · View all patches · Build 14279190 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 15:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Waste Walkers

So this was a hugely requested feature and now it's finally available to everyone for free! You can now import your own custom faces (up to 8 at a time) into the game! Just edit the file "Custom_Faces.png" in the game's installation folder and then activate it by using the new portrait in the home area in game to choose which one you want to use! It does NOT require a new game and it can be done at any time!

Update 2.2.4 Changelog:
-Added Custom face import mechanics

The update will be live shortly!

Enjoy!

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː

