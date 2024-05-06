- New card hand look and animation. (required some rework)
- New ability effect: Lose game.
- New ability effect: Win game.
- You can now see related cards when right clicking a card.
- Card editor: Added useable in progression checkbox, unlock by challenge instead.
- Card editor: Renamed amount to start (amount).
- Rule editor: Added progression group.
- Rule editor: Added challenges always rewards cards.
- Rule editor: Added experience start.
- Rule editor: Added experience increment.
- Rule editor: Added level reward amount.
- Rule editor: Added win experience gain.
- Rule editor: Added lose experience gain.
- Rule editor: Added experience gain randomness.
- Fix issue where progression would not reward more than 1 of each card.
- Fix issue where progression would reward cards not useable in decks.
- Fix tooltip text overflow.
- Fix issue with enemy hand card order.
- Fix issue with card rendering order.
- Fix issue with return and card layout.
- Fix issue with rule raunt blocks player.
- Fix issue where matchmaking could cause an error.
- Fix issue with scroll.
- Fix issue with overwriting image in design editor.
- Fix issue with design editor asking to overwrite image if they are the same.
- Fix issue with transform that could cause an error.
- Fix issue with card tooltip not disappearing.
Card Battle Simulator update for 6 May 2024
Update 61.10 - Card hand
Patchnotes via Steam Community
