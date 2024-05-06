 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Card Battle Simulator update for 6 May 2024

Update 61.10 - Card hand

Share · View all patches · Build 14279153 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 14:46:25 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New card hand look and animation. (required some rework)
  • New ability effect: Lose game.
  • New ability effect: Win game.
  • You can now see related cards when right clicking a card.
  • Card editor: Added useable in progression checkbox, unlock by challenge instead.
  • Card editor: Renamed amount to start (amount).
  • Rule editor: Added progression group.
  • Rule editor: Added challenges always rewards cards.
  • Rule editor: Added experience start.
  • Rule editor: Added experience increment.
  • Rule editor: Added level reward amount.
  • Rule editor: Added win experience gain.
  • Rule editor: Added lose experience gain.
  • Rule editor: Added experience gain randomness.
  • Fix issue where progression would not reward more than 1 of each card.
  • Fix issue where progression would reward cards not useable in decks.
  • Fix tooltip text overflow.
  • Fix issue with enemy hand card order.
  • Fix issue with card rendering order.
  • Fix issue with return and card layout.
  • Fix issue with rule raunt blocks player.
  • Fix issue where matchmaking could cause an error.
  • Fix issue with scroll.
  • Fix issue with overwriting image in design editor.
  • Fix issue with design editor asking to overwrite image if they are the same.
  • Fix issue with transform that could cause an error.
  • Fix issue with card tooltip not disappearing.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2307261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link