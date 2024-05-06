Improved Demo Version

This is what's new...

New Levels

We chose seven levels from the main game and added them to the demo as a teaser for the "Europe'24 Indie Cup". We are happy to present you with new content after almost an entire year. :)

Improved Visuals

We noticed that some of the graphics didn't fit well with the rest of the game, so we remade a few of them and the game looks a lot clearer now.

Fixed Difficulty

Some of you found the boss fight to be especially difficult, so we made some changes to the levels and the boss fight to make it work better with the selected difficulty setting.

New Boss Fight

We not only changed the difficulty of the boss fight, but we also remade the boss fight itself. Now attacks are more clear and the fight is fairer for the player.

Enjoy the new free demo! :)