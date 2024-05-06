 Skip to content

Sail of Dreams Playtest update for 6 May 2024

Alpha Hotfix

Build 14278954 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 15:09:31 UTC

Hotfix was just deployed! This should fix the major issues :

  • UI shenanigans, now works on various resolutions
  • Interaction bug where one could stay stuck
  • Cannon shots now correspond better to the aim reticle

Changed files in this update

