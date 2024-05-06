1.12 Patch Notes

Version 1.12
New Features:
- Emotes can now be used while in the game end animation.
- New emotes have been added to the shop.
- New plates have been added to the shop.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed bug causing fonts to not properly update when changing languages.
- Fixed bug causing random map select to not always select an unlocked stage.
- Hopefully fixed bug causing players to get stuck at the continue screen of online matches.
- Fixed bug causing players to not have a selector assigned when entering online character select.
- Fixed bug causing a state in which lines cannot be added to a board while playing online.
- Fixed a bug causing balls to have their sprites disabled despite being attached to the board.
Changed files in this update