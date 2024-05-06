 Skip to content

Hamster Scramble update for 6 May 2024

1.12 Patch Notes

Last edited 6 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.12

New Features:

  • Emotes can now be used while in the game end animation.
  • New emotes have been added to the shop.
  • New plates have been added to the shop.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed bug causing fonts to not properly update when changing languages.
  • Fixed bug causing random map select to not always select an unlocked stage.
  • Hopefully fixed bug causing players to get stuck at the continue screen of online matches.
  • Fixed bug causing players to not have a selector assigned when entering online character select.
  • Fixed bug causing a state in which lines cannot be added to a board while playing online.
  • Fixed a bug causing balls to have their sprites disabled despite being attached to the board.

