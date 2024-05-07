version 1.0 the Outer Dark

Share · View all patches · Build 14278883 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 08:46:12 UTC by Wendy

At long last, the first "official" version of PoA. This has been a very new experience for me, not just the computer stuff -- I've never worked on and thought about a single project for 2+ years like this. I have a lot of appreciation for you all who helped me do it, and tried to describe it in this credits screen:

new stuff for version 1.0

Added 8 more cycles, can now right click the cycle bar to go down in cycle

Added Arjana, culture, apply 1 Blind when attacked, +1 stacks of Blind applied by you

Added Myrmidon, class, +1 Inflex per 5 points of Dexterity, Block doubled against non-adjacent enemies, shield retaliates with block-scaling death damage

Added Apophis, religion, grants you strength every time you enter a level, causes you to inflict % max life astral damage to yourself whenever you are attacked

4 new starting poems, from the tablet of the vizier-imp

3 new tracks to round out the theme of the recent ones

Added a brief "credits" screen

other tweaks -- as always, ongoing

Kull now grants +1 stacks of Evasion applied by you

Baghatar's Kilij now grants +2 physical damage per point of speed

Takhal 2nd prayer now deals 100 * (number of enemies) damage to yourself

Stormbringer changed, now instead gain charge on dealing ice (not freeze on lightning), removed on kill part, area damage now also triggers on divine intervention (previous freeze from lightning was causing an infinite combo involving crystal hand)

Crowform self-damage changed to flat 15

Zealot Hood heal reduced to 5% of max life

Ill Manica changed, now deals poison damage on attack, applies meditate to self on dealing poison damage (previous form had an infinite combo involving cobra staff)

Arja Spear ice damage changed to your total Block

Xyston now increased physical damage by 20% of your armor

Prayers no longer charge if you're dead

Eris no longer continuously gains upgrades in the Path of Dust

Skeleton is now treated as having a full bag in the Path of Dust

some plans for beyond v1.0

more special void areas

more interesting / flavorful feats

the eternal tweaks / rebalancing of items / powers

potentially other stuff, depending

Thank you again for joining me here. Makes me seriously very happy

*also thank you for the bug reports / typo-finding, you've caught more than I ever could alone, it's been tremendously helpful