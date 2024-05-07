Patch 0.218.14 (Public Test)

⚠️ Note: This update is for the Public Test branch of Valheim only, and may therefore be unstable!
Prior to launching this update to the Default version of the game, we want to have a chance to discover bugs and fine-tune the balancing to ensure the best game experience.
-
ACCESS: Right-click Valheim in your Steam library, then select 'Properties'. In the new window, select 'Betas' and type in the code "yesimadebackups". The Public Test branch should now be available for you to select.
-
FEEDBACK: Please leave any feedback in the "#valheim-public-test" channel in our Discord or through the form on our website.
Please remember to be considerate towards players who are not participating in the Public Test, as some may prefer to avoid spoilers. As indicated by the access code, please ensure to create backups of your save files before playing.
Hello vikings, and thank you all for your continued testing!
We've got a really chunky patch of fixes for you today. It contains everything from tweaks to build pieces and food recipes, to enemy spawning and how dangerous the boiling water is. Without further ado, here are the patch notes:
Detailed Patch Notes:
Building:
- Drakkar now only needs 50 Finewood instead of 60
- Updated destruction effects for Drakkar
- Straw floor now visible from underneath
- Grausten arched roof no longer has a gap beneath it when snapped above other build pieces
- Material variation tweaks to Grausten build pieces to decrease repetitiveness
- Grausten pillars can now be build to a correct intended maximum height
- Flametal beam and pillar updated model and texture
- Added rain damage for some Ashwood pieces
- Ashwood door can now be walked through properly without getting stuck
- Following Ashwood build pieces no longer flicker: 26 degree walls, 45 degree walls, 26 degree beams, 45 degree beams, big arch
- The preview no longer shakes when placing stacks of wood, core wood and bones
- Build menu border now matches width of menu window
- Tweaks to Ashwood build pieces to decrease shininess
- Lava lantern no longer floats mid air when support is removed
- Lots of minor tweaks to build pieces
Equipment & Crafting:
- Feather Cape & Asksvin Cape are now frost resistant
- Balance tweaks to enemy spawn rates in Ashlands
- Ask armour set now gives a set bonus
- Ashlands mage armour now has a slightly increased Eitr regeneration rate
- Dundr reload animation should now match with actual reloading with low elemental magic skill
- Changed backstab bonus multiplier on Dundr staff from 3 to 1
- Trollstav and Dundr are no longer oriented backwards on item stands
- Staff of the Wild now makes slightly more damage with spawned thorns
- Spawned roots from Staff of the Wild now has a low chance to root enemies on hit
- Upgrading Dundr staff now increases its lightning damage instead of piercing damage
- Reduced how fast Elemental Magic skill gets raised when using the Staff of Fracturing
- Fixed Flametal Helmet and Berserkir Axes not being automatically picked up
- Minor Dyrnwyn sword recipe tweak
- Eldner mace now provides more blunt damage instead of pierce damage when upgraded
- Summoned trolls will now attack all creatures
- Berzerkir axes and Eldner mace stamina cost increased to 16 from 14 per hit
- Recipes for Fiery Svinstew, Sizzling Berry Broth and Spice Induced Marmalade are now available earlier as they only require a Cauldron of level 5 instead of level 6
- Piquant pie stamina increased to 35 from 24
- Reduced the weight of Ceramic Plate from 4 to 2
- Fixed Catapulted items losing level, durability, etc
- Basalt platforms will no longer spawn duplicates close to zone edges
- Fixed an issue which caused Basalt platforms to not always spawn on Xbox
- Fixed an issue where non-cinder fire damage caused items to convert to coal
Creatures:
- Enemies will no longer spawn close to the Ashlands dvergr ruins
- Charred Melee and Archers can now spawn in biomes with lower level than Ashlands after defeating Fader
- Seekers can now spawn in biomes with lower level than Mistlands after defeating Seeker Queen
- Summoned skeletons and other creatures can now walk closer to the lava before catching fire
- Asksvin no longer sound like wolves when petted
- Changed Lord Reto's name to appear orange
- Starred Ashlands creatures now drops fewer trophies
- Decreased drop chance of Asksvin trophies
- Skugg turret now drops Charred Cogwheel again
- Geirrhafa no longer immune to lava damage
World:
- Location tweaks
- Ruins in Ashlands should no longer catch on fire
- Fixed some locations that spawned a disconnected spiked piece
- Fixed an issue where portals were not connecting when rebuilt
- Tweaks to Flametal spires for easier Flametal mining
- Sinking Flametal spires no longer respawn if unloading the area
- Flametal spires are now immune to lightning damage
- Players no longer take lava damage while riding Asksvin
- Correct icon is now shown when riding Asksvin
- Carrions now has a lower chance of dropping Asksvin skeleton
- Fixed a crash that could cause killed enemies to spawn lots of resources and prevent reloading of that world
- Ashvines require a bit more space to grow and will no longer attach to a wall already occupied by another Ashvine
- It is no longer too hot for Ashvines to grow in Ashlands
- Ashvines are now able to grow on grausten walls
- Fir saplings can now survive in the Mountains again
- Fader Boss Stone emission now lines up with stone carvings
- Fixed storm lightning not being affected by flashing lights setting
- Fixed weird ridge outside world edge
- Changed spawn of vegvisir_placeofmystery so that the next place of mystery is found from the previous one
- Damage from water on beaches in Ashlands is no longer as intense
Misc:
- UI of the rudder of Drakkar is now placed above the rudder
- Tooltips showing total currently equipped special stats now include those from status effects
- Restored standardised and missing strings
- Localization updated
- Fixed status effects being too large on players
- Disabled ESRAM usage on Xbox One to work around a Unity bug that caused some particle systems to have corrupt shadowmaps
- Added console command 'findtp' to go to nearest found item
- Added console command 'setfuel' to fill all nearby lights to specified fuel
Changed depots in unstable branch