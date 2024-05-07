Patch 0.218.14 (Public Test)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

⚠️ Note: This update is for the Public Test branch of Valheim only, and may therefore be unstable!

Prior to launching this update to the Default version of the game, we want to have a chance to discover bugs and fine-tune the balancing to ensure the best game experience.

ACCESS : Right-click Valheim in your Steam library, then select 'Properties'. In the new window, select 'Betas' and type in the code "[spoiler]yesimadebackups[/spoiler]". The Public Test branch should now be available for you to select.



Please remember to be considerate towards players who are not participating in the Public Test, as some may prefer to avoid spoilers. As indicated by the access code, please ensure to create backups of your save files before playing.

Hello vikings, and thank you all for your continued testing!

We've got a really chunky patch of fixes for you today. It contains everything from tweaks to build pieces and food recipes, to enemy spawning and how dangerous the boiling water is. Without further ado, here are the patch notes:

Detailed Patch Notes:

Building:

Drakkar now only needs 50 Finewood instead of 60

Updated destruction effects for Drakkar

Straw floor now visible from underneath

Grausten arched roof no longer has a gap beneath it when snapped above other build pieces

Material variation tweaks to Grausten build pieces to decrease repetitiveness

Grausten pillars can now be build to a correct intended maximum height

Flametal beam and pillar updated model and texture

Added rain damage for some Ashwood pieces

Ashwood door can now be walked through properly without getting stuck

Following Ashwood build pieces no longer flicker: 26 degree walls, 45 degree walls, 26 degree beams, 45 degree beams, big arch

The preview no longer shakes when placing stacks of wood, core wood and bones

Build menu border now matches width of menu window

Tweaks to Ashwood build pieces to decrease shininess

Lava lantern no longer floats mid air when support is removed

Lots of minor tweaks to build pieces

Equipment & Crafting:

Feather Cape & Asksvin Cape are now frost resistant

Balance tweaks to enemy spawn rates in Ashlands

Ask armour set now gives a set bonus

Ashlands mage armour now has a slightly increased Eitr regeneration rate

Dundr reload animation should now match with actual reloading with low elemental magic skill

Changed backstab bonus multiplier on Dundr staff from 3 to 1

Trollstav and Dundr are no longer oriented backwards on item stands

Staff of the Wild now makes slightly more damage with spawned thorns

Spawned roots from Staff of the Wild now has a low chance to root enemies on hit

Upgrading Dundr staff now increases its lightning damage instead of piercing damage

Reduced how fast Elemental Magic skill gets raised when using the Staff of Fracturing

Fixed Flametal Helmet and Berserkir Axes not being automatically picked up

Minor Dyrnwyn sword recipe tweak

Eldner mace now provides more blunt damage instead of pierce damage when upgraded

Summoned trolls will now attack all creatures

Berzerkir axes and Eldner mace stamina cost increased to 16 from 14 per hit

Recipes for Fiery Svinstew, Sizzling Berry Broth and Spice Induced Marmalade are now available earlier as they only require a Cauldron of level 5 instead of level 6

Piquant pie stamina increased to 35 from 24

Reduced the weight of Ceramic Plate from 4 to 2

Fixed Catapulted items losing level, durability, etc

Basalt platforms will no longer spawn duplicates close to zone edges

Fixed an issue which caused Basalt platforms to not always spawn on Xbox

Fixed an issue where non-cinder fire damage caused items to convert to coal

Creatures:

Enemies will no longer spawn close to the Ashlands dvergr ruins

Charred Melee and Archers can now spawn in biomes with lower level than Ashlands after defeating Fader

Seekers can now spawn in biomes with lower level than Mistlands after defeating Seeker Queen

Summoned skeletons and other creatures can now walk closer to the lava before catching fire

Asksvin no longer sound like wolves when petted

Changed Lord Reto's name to appear orange

Starred Ashlands creatures now drops fewer trophies

Decreased drop chance of Asksvin trophies

Skugg turret now drops Charred Cogwheel again

Geirrhafa no longer immune to lava damage

World:

Location tweaks

Ruins in Ashlands should no longer catch on fire

Fixed some locations that spawned a disconnected spiked piece

Fixed an issue where portals were not connecting when rebuilt

Tweaks to Flametal spires for easier Flametal mining

Sinking Flametal spires no longer respawn if unloading the area

Flametal spires are now immune to lightning damage

Players no longer take lava damage while riding Asksvin

Correct icon is now shown when riding Asksvin

Carrions now has a lower chance of dropping Asksvin skeleton

Fixed a crash that could cause killed enemies to spawn lots of resources and prevent reloading of that world

Ashvines require a bit more space to grow and will no longer attach to a wall already occupied by another Ashvine

It is no longer too hot for Ashvines to grow in Ashlands

Ashvines are now able to grow on grausten walls

Fir saplings can now survive in the Mountains again

Fader Boss Stone emission now lines up with stone carvings

Fixed storm lightning not being affected by flashing lights setting

Fixed weird ridge outside world edge

Changed spawn of vegvisir_placeofmystery so that the next place of mystery is found from the previous one

Damage from water on beaches in Ashlands is no longer as intense

Misc: