Fix for showing expiry resource in warehouse without such resource
Some fixes for using manure stored on farm instead of buing
Fix for not showing max field size on 1ha fierld
Fixes for Japaneese translations
Fix for polish name of garages tab at action tab
Fix for displaing proper greenhouse field class in fields manager
Fix for delivering resources from logistic hub to warehouses
Fix for American campaign with Beef cows
Farm Manager World update for 6 May 2024
Patch 0.8.20240506.303
