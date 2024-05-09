Survive The Night In 'The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication', Out Now On Steam!

Share · View all patches · Build 14278766 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 08:59:10 UTC by Wendy

We are extremely excited to announce that The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication' is out now on Steam! PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, GOG, and Epic Games Store coming later this year.

Buy now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2331330/The_Bridge_Curse_2_The_Extrication/

Try to escape with your life in a first-person survival horror adventure set within 'Wen Hua University', renowned in Taiwan for its ghost tales & folklore. Play through the eyes of four distinct characters as you evade and confront terrifying ghosts, unravel mind-bending puzzles, and unearth a sinister conspiracy... Will you survive the night, or become the latest victim of the curse?

Class Is In Session... Intent on resurrecting a decades-old campus ghost story, a daring group of film club students orchestrates the 'Carnival of Horror ' within the infamously haunted 'Da Ren' building. As they begin to film, the line between fiction and reality blurs, and inexplicable events begin to unfold….

Outwit and Evade Relentless Pursuers: Formidable ghosts lurk in the shadow-drenched halls of Wen Hua. Stifle every gasp, swallow every whimper as the labyrinthine halls amplify every sound. Confront or divert your stalker's attention as you desperately try and survive the night.

A Memorable Cast of Characters: Play as four distinct characters and encounter memorable personalities as you navigate through each perspective, from the hilariously bizarre 'Sergeant Huang' to the bone-chillingly sinister presence of the 'Mad Ballerina'.

Explore a Harrowing Campus: Traverse winding corridors and navigate through a labyrinth of rooms in a beautifully realised Taiwanese university. Utilise the school map to uncover hidden pathways and escape routes while confronting the relentless terrors of your haunting stalkers.

Solve Mind-Bending Puzzles & Unravel a Chilling Conspiracy: Gather cryptic clues, unearthing artifacts and items scattered throughout the campus bringing you deeper into the hidden conspiracies rooted within Wen Hua.

Out now on Steam!

PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, GOG and Epic Games Store coming later this year.

Check Out the 'The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication' Steam Launch Trailer: