Bewitching Sinners update for 6 May 2024

Patch 1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 14278765 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 15:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Patch to fix bug with Thane's "Blood Needed" Quest that uses other Blood items than Mixed Blood.
  • Continuity fix to Thane's dialogue in the lake event when not bonded

Changed files in this update

64-bitEnglish Depot 2615671
  • Loading history…
