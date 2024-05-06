Hello all! Just wanted to let you know that we released a small update to the game containing small fixes and further optimization improvements. Thank you for your support! :)
Gore Doctor update for 6 May 2024
Some additional fixes to the game.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2495991
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update