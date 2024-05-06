 Skip to content

Gore Doctor update for 6 May 2024

Some additional fixes to the game.

Share · View all patches · Build 14278735 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 16:33:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all! Just wanted to let you know that we released a small update to the game containing small fixes and further optimization improvements. Thank you for your support! :)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2495990

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2495991
  • Loading history…
