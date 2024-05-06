Controller Issues have now been fixed!

Hello everybody. I hope you are all doing well!
Just done an update that should fix the controller issues. Next would hopefully be getting the game compatible with steamdeck, so stay tuned! :)
Update v1.2 includes:
- Fixed controller issues preventing the game not to work on gamepads.
- Fixed the issue where the scanner would not scan / shoot when you are using controller.
- Updated some bug fixed and issues in the game.
- The game now should fully work on controller.
- Updated the enemies AI for better navigation.
- Updated the particles time when they are removed.
- Some jumpscares have also been updated.
- Done some in-game optimizations.
Thank you all for your support, I really appreciate it so much! Hope you all have a great day.
