Controller Issues have now been fixed!

Hello everybody. I hope you are all doing well!

Just done an update that should fix the controller issues. Next would hopefully be getting the game compatible with steamdeck, so stay tuned! :)

Update v1.2 includes:

Fixed controller issues preventing the game not to work on gamepads.

Fixed the issue where the scanner would not scan / shoot when you are using controller.

Updated some bug fixed and issues in the game.

The game now should fully work on controller.

Updated the enemies AI for better navigation.

Updated the particles time when they are removed.

Some jumpscares have also been updated.

Done some in-game optimizations.

Thank you all for your support, I really appreciate it so much! Hope you all have a great day.