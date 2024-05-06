 Skip to content

The Voidness - LIDAR Horror Survival Game update for 6 May 2024

Controller Issues have now been fixed!

Last edited 6 May 2024 – 15:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Hello everybody. I hope you are all doing well!

Just done an update that should fix the controller issues. Next would hopefully be getting the game compatible with steamdeck, so stay tuned! :)

Update v1.2 includes:

  • Fixed controller issues preventing the game not to work on gamepads.
  • Fixed the issue where the scanner would not scan / shoot when you are using controller.
  • Updated some bug fixed and issues in the game.
  • The game now should fully work on controller.
  • Updated the enemies AI for better navigation.
  • Updated the particles time when they are removed.
  • Some jumpscares have also been updated.
  • Done some in-game optimizations.

Thank you all for your support, I really appreciate it so much! Hope you all have a great day.

