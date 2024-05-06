0.9.3_7223 🪜 Small Mine Improvements + Hotfixes

Mines now go down to floor 5

As you go down, more rare fish will spawn in the pools. I heard that on the 5th floor, you even have a chance to catch a Mystfish...

Floors become larger the farther down you go; more resource nodes will be there, but also more enemies. Bring your Sleeping Box, some food, and remember your Go Home button if you get lost!

Better fish shadow visibility in mines

Fixed multiple issues with invisible walls and crashing within Mines

Basement and upstairs room grids now match to the edges of the room

Fixed issue with Miss Curator's and other villager's "hello" not triggering properly in the morning

Fixed issue with Lan's first friendship event only triggering for people who had Hanna on their island

Note: we're still aware of issues with the game dropping inputs for some players when playing in Windowed or Fullscreen Windowed mode. If you're having this issue, please try playing in Fullscreen for now. Thank you~

Extra Note: this isn't the mines rework update! We wanted to improve the overall stability of the game before we really sink our teeth into the NPC improvements coming up next