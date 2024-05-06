 Skip to content

NAIRI: Rising Tide Playtest update for 6 May 2024

Version 0.9.7

Share · View all patches · Build 14278628 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 14:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed issue where exits and inventory button could overlap (non-16:9 aspect ratios), preventing inventory access
-Added entries to credits
-Removed text from final cutscene
-Fixed issue where hint button images of the 1F and B1 crystal laser puzzles (Schism) were swapped
-Updated Chinese localization

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2310091
  • Loading history…
