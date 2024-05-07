Share · View all patches · Build 14278615 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 13:39:05 UTC by Wendy



Pilots!

From May 9 to June 9, join the event and get a brand-new fighter, the Hawker Tempest Mk. V (PV)!



General information

The Gathering Storm event will last from May 9 to June 9. The event will be divided into four stages—each stage will contain two identical phases, during which you will have to fight in several battle modes: Bomber Escort, Conquest, and Attrition.

Only aircraft of Tiers IV-X can take part in the event.

First phase of each stage: from Thursday 15:00 UTC till Friday 21:00 UTC.

Second phase of each stage: from Saturday 15:00 UTC till Sunday 21:00 UTC.

Note: daily missions can be completed only in the Conquest mode.

Missions

During each phase, you will have to complete:

Three personal missions for each aircraft type. For completing them, you'll earn gold and our special supply crates.

One global mission for all players. Completing this mission will double the number of supply crates you've earned for completing personal missions.

The progress of personal and global missions is reset after the completion of each phase.

Supply crates will double only for those players who made at least a miminum contribution to the global mission's progress.

Stage I:

Phase 1:

From May 9, 15:00 UTC to May 10, 21:00 UTC.

Phase 2:

From May 11, 15:00 UTC to May 12, 21:00 UTC.

Battle mode: Bomber Escort

Stage II:



Phase 1:

From May 16, 15:00 UTC to May 17, 21:00 UTC.

Phase 2:

From May 18, 15:00 UTC to May 19, 21:00 UTC.

Battle mode: Conquest

Stage III:



Phase 1:

From May 23, 15:00 UTC to May 24, 21:00 UTC.

Phase 2:

From May 25, 15:00 UTC to May 26, 21:00 UTC.

Battle mode: Attrition

Stage IV:

Phase 1:

From May 30, 15:00 UTC to May 31, 21:00 UTC.

Phase 2:

From June 1, 15:00 UTC to June 2, 21:00 UTC.

Battle mode: Bomber Escort

Supply Crate Rewards

Premium aircraft

Operation order to obtain the brand-new Hawker Tempest Mk. V (PV) British Tier VIII fighter

Stock Experimental equipment (periods I-III)

Gold

Days of Premium Account

Equipment (Improved, Advanced, Ultimate; periods II-III)

Pilots and gunners with free skill points

Hangar slots

Free XP

Consumables (period II-III)

Materials

You can purchase two supply crates per day. One supply crate costs 1,000 gold.

Operation orders may be completed at any time until the event is over. Please note that the operation orders cannot be reactivated after June 7 at 11:20 CEST (UTC+2).

All the unopened event supply crates will be converted to Unique Supply Crates on June 7 at 11:20 UTC.