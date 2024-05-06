Update 4.5.3 - MIDI SUPPORT IMPROVEMENT



("cagatayerol" screenshot from community hub)

Hello DvDrummers!

In this update has been implemented a new option for MIDI Devices that allow to switch its behaviour to improve MIDI functionality on devices that not handle releases, like some type of drumkits.

This new option increases compatibility with more MIDI devices and the versatility of the simulator in general.

CHANGELOG

Added a new option to switch MIDI behaviour and increase devices compatibility .

. Some UI improvements .

. Small optimizations.

\m/_(--)__\m/