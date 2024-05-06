 Skip to content

DvDrum, Ultimate Drum Simulator! update for 6 May 2024

Update 4.5.3 - MIDI SUPPORT IMPROVEMENT

Last edited 6 May 2024

Hello DvDrummers!

In this update has been implemented a new option for MIDI Devices that allow to switch its behaviour to improve MIDI functionality on devices that not handle releases, like some type of drumkits.
This new option increases compatibility with more MIDI devices and the versatility of the simulator in general.

CHANGELOG

  • Added a new option to switch MIDI behaviour and increase devices compatibility.
  • Some UI improvements.
  • Small optimizations.

\m/_(--)__\m/

