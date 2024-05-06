BETA-Update: Next One, Please!

Today we finally have the next update for you in the public beta! In today's MEGA Update v4, we are finalising many things that we have been working on in the background and that we really wanted to add to the MEGA update during the beta phase. In particular, some of the bugs relating to scenarios, expert mode and passengers not disembarking that crept in with the last update have now been fixed.

And so we are pleased to present the MEGA Update v4 to you, which you can now test yourself in the public beta. By the way: The reopening of the entire U2/U4 line has of course also found its way to SubwaySim!

▶️ Highlights:

Numerous bug fixes to scenarios and the game overall

New skin for the DT5.1 with adjusted roof livery

Bug fixes in expert mode

Improved lighting on the DT5

Improvements to the interlocking/control center system

▶️ Improvements:

Fixed light bleeding in the DT5 interior

Passenger area light no longer bleeds onto the tracks

Reduced tunnel light flickering

Adjusted positions of some platform cameras

Additional trees planted in the KE to EP section

Improved response to interactions between passengers and doors

The folder %localappdata%\SubwaySim no longer needs to be manually deleted

no longer needs to be manually deleted Reduced opacity of the objective marker

▶️ Bugfixes:

AI trains now have light in the passenger area again

Doors of AI trains can now be opened by clicking them

Repaints are now correctly loaded after restarting the scenario

Fixed faulty guidance after turning around in expert mode (activating the wrong cab, missing guidance)

Fixed door opening prompts on the wrong side during turning maneuvers

Fixed faulty interlocking/control center behavior during turnaround in BL/11, RA/12, and MU/12

Fixed unintended despawning of some AI trains at Baumwall station

Line Closure scenario is functional again (interlocking/control center error resolved)

Graffiti scenario: Improved process, no double activation/deactivation

Graffiti scenario: Fixed errors in coupling and recognising the vehicle to be coupled

Resolved inverse depiction of door states before stopping

Fixed inverted orientation of some AI vehicles

Passengers now consistently disembark correctly and do not simply stay in the train

Settings: Central switch to "very high" now functional

Improvements to signals RA/A and RA/R12

Improved lighting in MU and PA (relevant for low graphic settings)

Added missing wall piece in BT and adjusted to clearance profile

Improved stairs on BT platform 1

and some more

Since 28 March 2024, you can finally try the long-awaited MEGA update for yourself in the public beta. Remember that you will have to switch to the beta branch before you can enjoy the new experience.

Note: This is a beta version which may contain bugs and issues. If you are experiencing problems, we'd like to ask you to share them in the #en-support section of our Discord server (see https://discord.gg/aWG2k6VPbQ). If you don't have a Discord account, please use the Steam Discussions section instead. Thanks a lot!

We hope you continue to enjoy the MEGA Update and thank you for all the feedback!