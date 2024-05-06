BETA-Update: Next One, Please!

Today we finally have the next update for you in the public beta! In today's MEGA Update v4, we are finalising many things that we have been working on in the background and that we really wanted to add to the MEGA update during the beta phase. In particular, some of the bugs relating to scenarios, expert mode and passengers not disembarking that crept in with the last update have now been fixed.
And so we are pleased to present the MEGA Update v4 to you, which you can now test yourself in the public beta. By the way: The reopening of the entire U2/U4 line has of course also found its way to SubwaySim!
New features of today's update (MEGA UPDATE v4):
▶️ Highlights:
- Numerous bug fixes to scenarios and the game overall
- New skin for the DT5.1 with adjusted roof livery
- Bug fixes in expert mode
- Improved lighting on the DT5
- Improvements to the interlocking/control center system
▶️ Improvements:
- Fixed light bleeding in the DT5 interior
- Passenger area light no longer bleeds onto the tracks
- Reduced tunnel light flickering
- Adjusted positions of some platform cameras
- Additional trees planted in the KE to EP section
- Improved response to interactions between passengers and doors
- The folder
%localappdata%\SubwaySimno longer needs to be manually deleted
- Reduced opacity of the objective marker
▶️ Bugfixes:
- AI trains now have light in the passenger area again
- Doors of AI trains can now be opened by clicking them
- Repaints are now correctly loaded after restarting the scenario
- Fixed faulty guidance after turning around in expert mode (activating the wrong cab, missing guidance)
- Fixed door opening prompts on the wrong side during turning maneuvers
- Fixed faulty interlocking/control center behavior during turnaround in BL/11, RA/12, and MU/12
- Fixed unintended despawning of some AI trains at Baumwall station
- Line Closure scenario is functional again (interlocking/control center error resolved)
- Graffiti scenario: Improved process, no double activation/deactivation
- Graffiti scenario: Fixed errors in coupling and recognising the vehicle to be coupled
- Resolved inverse depiction of door states before stopping
- Fixed inverted orientation of some AI vehicles
- Passengers now consistently disembark correctly and do not simply stay in the train
- Settings: Central switch to "very high" now functional
- Improvements to signals RA/A and RA/R12
- Improved lighting in MU and PA (relevant for low graphic settings)
- Added missing wall piece in BT and adjusted to clearance profile
- Improved stairs on BT platform 1
- and some more
The SubwaySim MEGA Update
Since 28 March 2024, you can finally try the long-awaited MEGA update for yourself in the public beta. Remember that you will have to switch to the beta branch before you can enjoy the new experience.
Note: This is a beta version which may contain bugs and issues. If you are experiencing problems, we'd like to ask you to share them in the #en-support section of our Discord server (see https://discord.gg/aWG2k6VPbQ). If you don't have a Discord account, please use the Steam Discussions section instead. Thanks a lot!
We hope you continue to enjoy the MEGA Update and thank you for all the feedback!
