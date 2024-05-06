 Skip to content

Werewolf: The Apocalypse — The Book of Hungry Names update for 6 May 2024

May 6th Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 14278498 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 13:46:33 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improvements:
  • Added an extra opportunity to hang out with packmates or ask them on dates in the hub chapter
Bug Fixes:
  • Clarified what the first DLC offers and how it works
  • Dataweaver and Gremlin Gifts should now be showing up correctly
  • Improved continuity for Drax and his various grisly fates
  • Added a newspaper report for if you frenzy at Hog Throne in “Music from Another Time” so it doesn’t sound like everyone had fun
  • Standardized the personality stat names
  • Achievements for fully restoring the barrows, woods, and urban blight should be appearing correctly now
  • Countless minor bug fixes

