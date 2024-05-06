May 6th Patch

Improvements:
- Added an extra opportunity to hang out with packmates or ask them on dates in the hub chapter
Bug Fixes:
- Clarified what the first DLC offers and how it works
- Dataweaver and Gremlin Gifts should now be showing up correctly
- Improved continuity for Drax and his various grisly fates
- Added a newspaper report for if you frenzy at Hog Throne in “Music from Another Time” so it doesn’t sound like everyone had fun
- Standardized the personality stat names
- Achievements for fully restoring the barrows, woods, and urban blight should be appearing correctly now
- Countless minor bug fixes
Changed files in this update