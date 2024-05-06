Update on May 6th.

Fixed a bug where monsters were not refreshed after 100 rounds (the author had not reached this many rounds before, so it was only discovered after receiving feedback).

Fixed a bug on Su Mountain Highway where players could skip over the barbed wire. Cloud saves can now be uploaded normally.

Optimized the frame rate when there are many Kun-infected on the screen.

Modified text display, so now purchasing plum juice with longer copy will be split into two lines.