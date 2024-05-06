Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14278284 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 14:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Ballistics Overhaul (Hybrid Line Trace & Projectile) With Range Variable

Line Trace Interface Implemented (Glass Can Now Be Smashed With Melee/Line Trace)

Temporary Kill & Headshot Count On Death Screen

Temporary Point Indicator (Headshot, Regular Shot & Purchases)

Infinite Mode Easter Egg (Still Needs NavMesh Work & Is Not Yet Functional)