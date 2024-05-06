Ballistics Overhaul (Hybrid Line Trace & Projectile) With Range Variable
Line Trace Interface Implemented (Glass Can Now Be Smashed With Melee/Line Trace)
Temporary Kill & Headshot Count On Death Screen
Temporary Point Indicator (Headshot, Regular Shot & Purchases)
Infinite Mode Easter Egg (Still Needs NavMesh Work & Is Not Yet Functional)
Cordyceps Island Playtest update for 6 May 2024
Update Notes
