Cordyceps Island Playtest update for 6 May 2024

Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14278284 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 14:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ballistics Overhaul (Hybrid Line Trace & Projectile) With Range Variable
Line Trace Interface Implemented (Glass Can Now Be Smashed With Melee/Line Trace)
Temporary Kill & Headshot Count On Death Screen
Temporary Point Indicator (Headshot, Regular Shot & Purchases)
Infinite Mode Easter Egg (Still Needs NavMesh Work & Is Not Yet Functional)

