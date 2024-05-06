Version 1.0.57: Some More Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14278245 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 00:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Hey there, tactics fans! I've been on a bit of a bug-fixing spree while working on the May update for Together in Battle, and I figured I should pass along those benefits to Telepath Tactics Liberated while I'm at it. Nothing too fancy here, but some of these fixes were important enough that I thought an update was called for.

First, a few small visual/interface improvements:

when grabbing an item sack containing equipment in it in battle, if the grabber can use that equipment and they have nothing equipped in the corresponding equipment slot, the game will now prompt you if you want the character to auto-equip the thing they just grabbed.

the game now tracks the last 20 loading screen tips displayed to avoid having repeats too often.

item sacks now visually drop onto the battlefield when the ItemDrop script action is invoked.

And now, the bug fixes:

fixed: the game was freezing whenever a player-controlled (non-AI) character used Defensive Stance.

fixed a couple of typos in the loading screen tips.

Finally, a few improvements for campaign creators:

unit tooltips can now display a different fourth stat (besides counterattacks), as well as fifth and sixth stats when browsing characters within dialogue. Simply append the names of the fourth, fifth, and sixth stats after the list name, delimited by commas (e.g. -ShowUnits:UnitsInRoster,BASE Strength,BASE Psy,BASE Accuracy- will cause character tooltips to display the unit's base strength, psy, and accuracy in addition to their health, energy, and speed).

new sound effect: Crowd Booing Muffled.

added missing documentation for the pitch range parameter in the PlaySound script action.

added minimum parameter checks to about a half-dozen portrait-related script actions that were missing them.

added missing in-game documentation for the Move Over unit trigger.

fixed a visual issue with the spot where the necks meet the ears in most of the male "NPC" portrait clothing sets.

equipment-modifying items were not usable in cut scenes. fixed: the game could still display buttons in custom menus twice if they were preceded by hidden buttons.

Annnnd that's about it!

Tactically yours,

Craig