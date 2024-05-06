Song of the Prairie 0.8.60 patch update.

Hello,

Thank you for your support, This is the new patch.

Optimization：

Optimized the working performance of some helpers in Blacksmith Workshop and Fashion Store.

Optimized a situation that if tutorial was triggered in advance the related mission cannot be completed.

Optimized a problem that some helpers will not be transported to Working Station in the second day.

Optimized the model overlaying in wedding theme house.

Optimized a problem that blueprints will not be synchronized after acquiring new toys.

Fixing：

Fixed a problem that spray gun may disappear if save&load during the Fest of Color.

Fixed performance of some characters in Snowman Fest.

Fixed a problem that relationship will be changed if other lovers were invited to your wedding but then canceled the invitation at wedding day.

Fixed a problem that you cannot change outfit for the other half at the wedding day.

Fixed a problem that mission “hair growing milk”cannot be completed after choosing the second option.

Fixed abnormal situation of helpers’ housing demand.

Fixed a problem that you cannot gift outfits to some characters.

Fixed a problem that “Detective Story”cannot be unlocked in Charity Store.

Fixed a situation that pumpkin lantern will light up in daytime.

Fixed a problem that Laila cannot be invited to town.

Fixed discordance of some helpers and their icons.

Thank you for your patience and support!If you like Song of The Prairie don’t forget to share it to your friends. See you next time!

Welcom to join our Discord server: https://discord.gg/nusw2hCKvJ