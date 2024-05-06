9 💖0.2.00.1.EarlyAccess 💖

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We are upgrading to version 0.2 because this is a big step for us!

A public demo will take place soon and we are participating in two big Steam events in a few days !

We are starting to work on the future big update for the final release of the game. More Content !

And a new level of difficulty in 20 waves !

NEW SAVE - RESET

All backups have been reset.. we are sincerely sorry. We would have liked to warn you in advance. This is due to a big bug.

We took the opportunity to change the backup, this will not happen again.

Thanks to the new backup system, your data is also saved on the Steam cloud, it is no longer just locally. This will allow you to find your data on different media.

Many thanks for your messages of understanding.

Thank you, it’s thanks to you that we are so boosted to continue working on the game. <3

NEW ENEMY

Added a new unique enemy that can appear randomly in your runs.

It's about Death!

He moves the void area with him, he is invincible and very powerful and can summon void orbs around him which inflict damage. He will chase the player.

BALANCING

Items Balancing :

Love Letter (Buff) : +1 Summoning Power

Voodoo Doll (Buff) : +1 Summoning Power

Purikura (Buff) : 1 > 2 Push

Weapons Balancing

The soda rage (Nerf) : +50% > +25% Damage Buff

Gacha Drop :

You will get new content, new weapons/items faster

+14% chance of receiving an item

+14% chance of receiving a weapon

-28% to receive coins

DEBUG

Correction to the feedback from crafting a gold item.

Fixed minor bugs on the victory and defeat screen

INTERFACE