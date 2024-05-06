9 💖0.2.00.1.EarlyAccess 💖

0.2 ! New Update !
We are upgrading to version 0.2 because this is a big step for us!
A public demo will take place soon and we are participating in two big Steam events in a few days !
We are starting to work on the future big update for the final release of the game. More Content !
And a new level of difficulty in 20 waves !
NEW SAVE - RESET
All backups have been reset.. we are sincerely sorry. We would have liked to warn you in advance. This is due to a big bug.
We took the opportunity to change the backup, this will not happen again.
Thanks to the new backup system, your data is also saved on the Steam cloud, it is no longer just locally. This will allow you to find your data on different media.
Many thanks for your messages of understanding.
Thank you, it’s thanks to you that we are so boosted to continue working on the game. <3
NEW ENEMY
Added a new unique enemy that can appear randomly in your runs.
It's about Death!
He moves the void area with him, he is invincible and very powerful and can summon void orbs around him which inflict damage. He will chase the player.
BALANCING
Items Balancing :
- Love Letter (Buff) : +1 Summoning Power
- Voodoo Doll (Buff) : +1 Summoning Power
- Purikura (Buff) : 1 > 2 Push
Weapons Balancing
- The soda rage (Nerf) : +50% > +25% Damage Buff
Gacha Drop :
You will get new content, new weapons/items faster
+14% chance of receiving an item
+14% chance of receiving a weapon
-28% to receive coins
DEBUG
- Correction to the feedback from crafting a gold item.
- Fixed minor bugs on the victory and defeat screen
INTERFACE
- Minor fix to user experience/interface in menus, talent tree, achievements table
- The tooltip is now present on the Gacha Fighter's weapon in the character selection menu.
- During the Gacha Drop, the tooltip of the weapon or item is now present !
Changed depots in devtest branch