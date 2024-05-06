Minor Update Patch Note — 1.0.0.1288 (b14278106)

A new minor update [1.0.0.1288 (b14278106)] is now live with the following changes:
Added
- Family member tutorial instructs on the ALT button possibility
- Production Multipliers in building upgrades have a proper tooltip
Updated
- Tutorial mentions physicality and the absence of teleportation in the game
- Happiness penalty from higher work efforts is reduced by 25%
- Spy action mentions ‘Lay Low’ status in events
- Spy action mentions a gold requirement before activating the spy
Fixed
- Crash during a military conflict
- Crash when getting family duchy
- Crash when getting feudal level title
- Crash when updating relations
Known Issues
- UI scaling might cause some buttons to go outside the screen on some resolutions. To fix this, adjust the UI scaling percentage in Video Settings
- Character customization images might fail to load occasionally. The UI still works, and reopening the menu sometimes fixes the issue.
- Army movement with an “intercept” command might not work correctly all the time
- Tooltips may not work properly on all zoom levels. Try zooming into the map to fix issues.
- Characters show Military damage FX in Conflict Resolution
Other
- We are working on fixing issues with Civil War
- Great Houses of Calderia Team -
Changed files in this update