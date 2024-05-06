 Skip to content

Great Houses of Calderia update for 6 May 2024

Minor Update Patch Note — 1.0.0.1288 (b14278106)

Build 14278106 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 15:06:10 UTC by Wendy

A new minor update [1.0.0.1288 (b14278106)] is now live with the following changes:

Added

  • Family member tutorial instructs on the ALT button possibility
  • Production Multipliers in building upgrades have a proper tooltip

Updated

  • Tutorial mentions physicality and the absence of teleportation in the game
  • Happiness penalty from higher work efforts is reduced by 25%
  • Spy action mentions ‘Lay Low’ status in events
  • Spy action mentions a gold requirement before activating the spy

Fixed

  • Crash during a military conflict
  • Crash when getting family duchy
  • Crash when getting feudal level title
  • Crash when updating relations

Known Issues

  • UI scaling might cause some buttons to go outside the screen on some resolutions. To fix this, adjust the UI scaling percentage in Video Settings
  • Character customization images might fail to load occasionally. The UI still works, and reopening the menu sometimes fixes the issue.
  • Army movement with an “intercept” command might not work correctly all the time
  • Tooltips may not work properly on all zoom levels. Try zooming into the map to fix issues.
  • Characters show Military damage FX in Conflict Resolution

Other

  • We are working on fixing issues with Civil War
  • Great Houses of Calderia Team -

