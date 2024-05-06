Voyager Update is out now!

Astronaut,

Look at the foreign horizon. Stretching wide before you, inviting you to search through its every nook and cranny. Reddish sand gives way to the force of your feet walking briskly toward the unknown. You open the rover’s door, sit behind the wheel and start the engine. Somehow it feels as if a completely new perspective unfolds in front of your eyes. You can only imagine what mind boggling discoveries await you on Regis III…

The Invincible Voyager Update is here! We have enhanced the exploration of Regis III and improved a few elements of your astromission. Thank you, astronauts, for supporting us along this journey! We are awaiting your feedback regarding the improvements, so let us know what you think in the comments, Discussions or on our Discord.

Dynamic Camera Views during Rover ride

Experience the thrill of exploring Regis III from a new perspective... Now, with our latest update, you can switch your camera from First-Person (FPP) to Third-Person (TPP) during your Rover ride. It’s time to dive into a world of scientific wonder and look at astounding landscapes from a new angle.

Enhanced Walk & Sprint Speed in some locations

We have tweaked the speed in which Yasna travels through Regis III, as it was an adjustment you highly requested. Further improvements are limited due to the expanded dialogue system and the pacing problems that would occur if Yasna were to move faster. However, we still wanted to enhance your gameplay experience in this matter, so we gave Yasna a little boost wherever it was possible.

New Story slides to discover

The scope of mysteries awaiting to be discovered by you has expanded with additional slides scattered across Regis III. Unearth these hidden treasures to delve deeper into the rich lore and mysteries of the planet. Each discovery brings you closer to unraveling the mind-boggling phenomena of Regis III…

*Experimental Feature: Wider FOV in Accessibility Settings

We have heard loud and clear your desire to have a wider FOV option. Our team has been working on finding a way to do that without breaking the game almost from the release date. During this process, we have widened the FOV from 70 to 80 and then 90. We found out that further FOV iterations may cause some technical problems, i.e.:

HUD interaction icons start to move around, which may cause problems with the navigation and controls

proportions of environmental elements and NPCs are changing unnaturally

one can see holes in the spacesuit

However, given that the wider FOV is one of the most requested features of The Invincible and that we really want to enhance your immersion on this otherworldly mission, we decided to release an experimental feature of wider FOV (100, 110, 120) for those of you who want to try it out.

You will be able to use it freely and see whether this partial solution works for you. In the near future we will try to minimize a part of the visual and gameplay issues coming from wider FOVs.

The only important thing to keep in mind is that wider FOV settings may result in higher performance demand - it works similarly to choosing a higher quality of graphics. Apart from that, we hope that this new feature will be to your liking!

You can **access the experimental FOV by following two steps:

Toggle on experimental FOV option in the Accessibility Settings tab. Go to the Graphics tab and change the FOV.**

Additionally:

Added in-game input to directly launch comics, allowing you also to dive into your unique play story with the possibility to enlarge exact frames.

Changed flashbacks fade in/out color.

Added an option in accessibility to turn off automatic interactions.

Updated decal appearance to indicate the possibility to climb.

Bug fixes for some camera movement and slides inspect mode.

Minor animation and audio adjustments.

Performance and UI issue fixes.

Minor localization adjustments.

Take care!