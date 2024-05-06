 Skip to content

Grand Soul Story update for 6 May 2024

5/6/2024 - Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 14278020 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 12:59:16 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch addresses:

  • Bugs.
  • Sequence breaks.
  • Cheese-able minigames.
  • Early game difficulty balancing.
  • Grammatical errors.
  • Out of bounds glitches.

Huge thanks to the community for all of the support and feedback!

