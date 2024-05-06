v1.1.0 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14277974 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 20:33:13 UTC by Wendy

Hi, fellow hitters! Two new characters are going to the stage! Challenge yourself with the new hitters!

# New Content

New character: Laser Eye

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44752571/2d00ac6e279b45c2afb8517ee7b7a49ff2ee707c.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44752571/69c1c1bc28099396bfada13689b7d9d7c50318f6.png)[/url] New character: 8-Ball

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44752571/c9fa263695c365316d8c9c4fa88e4d47befeb968.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44752571/6caa8718b67293c7249f05a308f0229db24c1b36.png)[/url] Each character now has 3 stars, which will light up when you reach score 1K/5K/10K, and you can choose to start the game with an initial score of 1K/5K/10K!

Added some new acheivements

# Experience optimization