v1.1.0 Update

Hi, fellow hitters! Two new characters are going to the stage! Challenge yourself with the new hitters!
# New Content
- New character: Laser Eye
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44752571/2d00ac6e279b45c2afb8517ee7b7a49ff2ee707c.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44752571/69c1c1bc28099396bfada13689b7d9d7c50318f6.png)[/url]
- New character: 8-Ball
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44752571/c9fa263695c365316d8c9c4fa88e4d47befeb968.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44752571/6caa8718b67293c7249f05a308f0229db24c1b36.png)[/url]
- Each character now has 3 stars, which will light up when you reach score 1K/5K/10K, and you can choose to start the game with an initial score of 1K/5K/10K!
- Added some new acheivements
# Experience optimization
- Enhanced Meow Meow Strike speed
- Increased the score acquirement of Executor's passive bullets to 33%.
- Reduced the duration of enemy lasers to avoid splitting the battlefield for too long.
- Increased pick-up circle duration, making it easier to pick up items in late games.
- Reduced the maximum number of simultaneously existing pick-up circles: 3->2
- Changed the logic of pick-up circle random generation to reduce randomness
- The time-slowing pick-up now lasts longer in late games
- Destroy or rebound bullets via any method will now grant you a small amount of score
- Added some new music
- Enhanced the hit feedback on the enemy
