MAJOR Circle Hitter update for 6 May 2024

v1.1.0 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14277974 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 20:33:13 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, fellow hitters! Two new characters are going to the stage! Challenge yourself with the new hitters!

# New Content

# Experience optimization

  • Enhanced Meow Meow Strike speed
  • Increased the score acquirement of Executor's passive bullets to 33%.
  • Reduced the duration of enemy lasers to avoid splitting the battlefield for too long.
  • Increased pick-up circle duration, making it easier to pick up items in late games.
  • Reduced the maximum number of simultaneously existing pick-up circles: 3->2
  • Changed the logic of pick-up circle random generation to reduce randomness
  • The time-slowing pick-up now lasts longer in late games
  • Destroy or rebound bullets via any method will now grant you a small amount of score
  • Added some new music
  • Enhanced the hit feedback on the enemy

