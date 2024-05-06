 Skip to content

Draw & Guess update for 6 May 2024

Update Notes May 6th

  • fix that own lines were not restored after a reconnect

  • improve line synchronization after reconnect to reduce missing lines

  • [Stage] Fix that images in ending contained lines that were removed by drawer using undo / clear

  • improve fills in whisper when choosing favorite image

  • improve fills during ending

  • fix a rare case where wordlist updates could result in duplicate wordlists

