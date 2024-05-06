-
fix that own lines were not restored after a reconnect
improve line synchronization after reconnect to reduce missing lines
[Stage] Fix that images in ending contained lines that were removed by drawer using undo / clear
improve fills in whisper when choosing favorite image
improve fills during ending
fix a rare case where wordlist updates could result in duplicate wordlists
Draw & Guess update for 6 May 2024
Update Notes May 6th
Patchnotes via Steam Community
