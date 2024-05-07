Shikhondo: Youkai Rampage 1.04 patch note (May 07, 2024)

Share · View all patches · Build 14277808 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 05:19:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello from the team at CFK.

Thank you for all of the love and attention you've paid to vertically scrolling manic shooter game Shikhondo: Youkai Rampage.

In order to create a richer, smoother gaming experience for players, patch ver. 1.04 will be released today (5/07) with the following changes:

● Addressed an issue where some in-game text do not appear properly.

We hope you'll experience this smoother version of Shikhondo: Youkai Rampage for yourself, and thank you to all of the people who have played Shikhondo: Youkai Rampage and visited our community page.

As always, thank you for your continued support as we at CFK strive to be the very best publisher we can be.

Thank you.