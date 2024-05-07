We published an update, fixed minor bugs

Share · View all patches · Build 14277717 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 07:19:08 UTC by Wendy

Friends, yesterday we published version 1.1.5 of the game. What is included in the patch?

Fixed a bug with the phone button (removed multiple clicks). At the beginning of the second episode, a mysterious stranger endlessly asked some players, "Do you want to go to the zone?"

Fixed a bug with loading the game after the scene with the stone in the swamp

Fixed a bug with multiple repetition of Kris's lines

Removed the bug with the launch of the video via a mysterious link from the SMS at the end of the first episode

Thank you for helping us test the game and showing us the flaws, we try to fix everything promptly. Peace to all!