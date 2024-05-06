 Skip to content

Critical Upload Playtest update for 6 May 2024

0.0.60alpha notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14277582 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 12:09:18 UTC

fixed alien attacks (melee collision now does dmg per second)
added jumper aliens (teleports to player when entering radius)
big aliens can now eat players (5sec immunity hold)
dmg now scales per player joining (some with hold duration)

