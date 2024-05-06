fixed alien attacks (melee collision now does dmg per second)
added jumper aliens (teleports to player when entering radius)
big aliens can now eat players (5sec immunity hold)
dmg now scales per player joining (some with hold duration)
Critical Upload Playtest update for 6 May 2024
0.0.60alpha notes
fixed alien attacks (melee collision now does dmg per second)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update