Hidden Champion update for 6 May 2024

Version 2024.19.04

6 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After a long wait, we finally have a new update for you. And this time it's a big one. Over the past few weeks, we have completely overhauled some old subsystems - both visibly and under the hood.
The most impressive of these is our new map. Completely redesigned with new assets and new materials to achieve a more cohesive look. It now also supports Nanite, which has noticeably improved performance.

Regarding performance; we have also updated Nvidia DLSS to version 3.7.0. This brings improved image quality with more stable details and less ghosting.

Since we were mainly busy updating old systems and UI, we only have two new features for you today: The camera can be rotated and customer stock levels are displayed to get a better feel for “When will new orders arrive?”.

tldr;
Feature

  • Added possibility to rotate the camera

Visual

  • Map completely reworked to improve both graphics and performance
  • small assets reworked

Other

  • Nvidia DLSS updated to 3.7.0
  • Significantly improved settings UI
  • Updated menu navigation with a more modern look and feel

Bug fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the number of employees could become negative
  • Fixed an issue where the user interface was not updated when hiring +/- employees
  • Fixed an issue where the quarterly report and win/loss window were not displayed

