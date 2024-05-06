 Skip to content

Idle Hero TD update for 6 May 2024

Patch v9.31 (May 6)

Build 14277262 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 11:26:13 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Reduced cost of the Max Boss Rush Wave upgrade in the Tournament upgrade menu. You will automatically be refunded the difference of how much you already spent on this upgrade before the price reduction.

QoL Improvements:

  • Improved the “Sign Out” of your cloud save account functionality. You can now easily sign in and out between multiple accounts and profiles, even on the same device.
  • Added info to the in-game FAQ for how to reset your game (simply use the Sign Out of cloud save button).

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed the Battlepass “Claim All” button not always functioning correctly.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2897581
