Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 6 May 2024

[Test branch] New feature: Order from traveling merchants

Value adjustment: Increase the dining table capacity from 15,000 to 50,000
Guide: No hand water, no tips for reloading shells
New function: You can find traveling merchants to order items, and the price will be doubled

Changed depots in playtest branch

Windows 64-bit Depot 1455911
