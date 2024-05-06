Value adjustment: Increase the dining table capacity from 15,000 to 50,000
Guide: No hand water, no tips for reloading shells
New function: You can find traveling merchants to order items, and the price will be doubled
Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 6 May 2024
[Test branch] New feature: Order from traveling merchants
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Value adjustment: Increase the dining table capacity from 15,000 to 50,000
View more data in app history for build 14277251
Windows 64-bit Depot 1455911
Changed depots in playtest branch