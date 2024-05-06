Small game balance update.

Share · View all patches · Build 14277096 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 16:33:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello pilots!

I've made some adjustments that should improve the gaming experience.

Mainly Mission 28 (the first mission with the jet) was adapted.

The firing interval of most guns has been extended and you now have more time to fly through the tunnels. I also placed a fuel item halfway.

The fuel consumption of all planes has been reduced, which should make the game easier, especially at the beginning when no upgrades have been installed yet.

Some projectiles and missiles now deal less damage.

Have fun!