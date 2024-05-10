Mini Update 0.1.9 - RG Game Lib

We're excited to announce that we've just released mini-update 0.1.9 for RG!
Introducing the "Retro Gadgets Game Libraries"
You can now quickly import to you gadgets a set of selected libraries to simplify your development adventures!
The first library is the RG Game Library.
[https://docs.retrogadgets.game/libs/01-rg_game.html]
We specifically created this lib to help you build games inside our game!
RG Game includes tools for:
:art: Sprite motion and animations - so you can learn how to implement simple animations in your projects
:dart: Simple collisions for sprites (circle and box shapes) - that you can check out with the "Debug" button
:gear: Easing library to smooth out your gadgets
But there are more libs for you to use! This update also includes two libraries:
json.lua
[https://github.com/rxi/json.lua]
A lightweight JSON library for Lua
xml2lua
[https://github.com/manoelcampos/xml2lua]
A parser to convert XML to tables and vice versa!
But wait! There is a new module available!
We added the "side-slider". A special slider module you can solder to the border of your gadgets.
You can use it as a volume input, speed control and much more!
Additional Highlights:
- :tools: The "Import Library" feature will enable us to add more libraries in the future.
- :books: In the Tutorial Section of the main menu, you'll find an example gadget showcasing the most common library functionalities.
Now get to Gadgeting!
Changed files in this update